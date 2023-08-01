Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Price Target Decreased by 64.71% to 0.12

The average one-year price target for Pantoro (ASX:PNR) has been revised to 0.12 / share. This is an decrease of 64.71% from the prior estimate of 0.35 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.12 to a high of 0.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.74% from the latest reported closing price of 0.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantoro. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.10%, an increase of 11.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 82.22% to 278,235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 229,590K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,614K shares, representing an increase of 50.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 46.44% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 16,000K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 11,000K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,000K shares, representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 29.52% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,831K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares, representing an increase of 41.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 31.58% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 7,500K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.