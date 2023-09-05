Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Pantoro (ASX:PNR) has been revised to 0.10 / share. This is an decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 0.12 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 0.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.95% from the latest reported closing price of 0.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantoro. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.11%, an increase of 41.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.72% to 278,234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 229,590K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,614K shares, representing an increase of 50.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 46.44% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 16,000K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 11,000K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,831K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares, representing an increase of 41.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 31.58% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 7,500K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

