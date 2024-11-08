Panthera Resources Unveils Promising West Africa Drilling Results

Panthera Resources Plc (GB:PAT) has released an update.

Panthera Resources Plc has reported promising drilling results from its projects in West Africa, particularly the Kalaka Project in Mali and the Bido Project in Burkina Faso. The Kalaka Project has revealed significant gold mineralization with wide intersections, suggesting a large-scale, low-grade deposit, while the Bido Project has shown extensive gold systems with potential for further exploration. These findings highlight Panthera’s growing portfolio and potential in the lucrative West African gold mining sector.

