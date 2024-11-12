Panthera Resources Explores Strategic Restructuring in West Africa

Panthera Resources Plc (GB:PAT) has released an update.

Panthera Resources Plc has announced a strategic move by issuing unsecured convertible loan notes to raise $250,000, aimed at supporting its West African gold exploration activities. The company is considering restructuring its West African gold assets, potentially creating a new corporate entity where Panthera might retain an equity interest. The discussions are in early stages, and the convertible loan notes, set to mature by January 2025, offer an opportunity for sophisticated investors to convert them into company shares.

