Panthera Resources Announces AGM Success

Panthera Resources Plc (GB:PAT) has released an update.
Panthera Resources Plc reported a successful Annual General Meeting with all proposed resolutions passed, reflecting strong support for the company’s gold exploration and development ventures in West Africa and India. This positive outcome could bolster investor confidence, as Panthera continues to pursue growth in the mining sector.
