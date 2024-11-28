Panther Securities Adjusts Voting Rights with Share Buyback

Panther Securities (GB:PNS) has released an update.

Panther Securities PLC has repurchased 55,000 of its ordinary shares at 321 pence each, now holding a total of 360,000 treasury shares. This transaction adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 17,386,929. Portnard Limited, associated with the Executive Chairman, now holds a 50.07% voting stake in Panther Securities.

