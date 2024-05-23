Panther Minerals Secures Funding Through Share Sale

Lithium Lion Metals (TSE:PURR) has released an update.

Panther Minerals Inc. successfully completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising C$1,251,650 through the sale of over 6 million shares. This financial boost is earmarked for exploration activities and general corporate purposes, with a portion of the shares used to settle C$120,000 of the company’s debt. The shares from this tranche are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring on September 24, 2024.

