Panther Minerals Bolsters Team and Uranium Prospect

May 30, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

Panther Minerals Inc. has announced the addition of Lindsay Bottomer, a veteran with over 45 years of experience in mineral exploration, to its advisory board. The company also highlights the Fireweed Prospect, a uranium discovery on its Boulder Creek property, initially found by Triex Minerals Inc. in 2006. These developments mark significant advancements for Panther Minerals in the realm of resource discovery and strategic expertise.

