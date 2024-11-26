News & Insights

Panther Metals Sees Shift in Major Holdings

November 26, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals Plc has announced a change in major holdings, with Ian Russell Bagnall now holding 8.1% of the company’s voting rights, up from a previous 7.6%. This shift in holdings highlights potential strategic moves within the company, drawing attention from investors keen on tracking ownership dynamics in the metals sector.

