Panther Metals Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Panther Metals Plc has announced a change in major holdings, with Ian Russell Bagnall now holding 8.1% of the company’s voting rights, up from a previous 7.6%. This shift in holdings highlights potential strategic moves within the company, drawing attention from investors keen on tracking ownership dynamics in the metals sector.

