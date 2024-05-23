News & Insights

Stocks

Panther Metals Raises Capital for Exploration

May 23, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has successfully completed a fundraising placement, securing £375,000 through the issuance of over 8 million new shares at a discounted price, with attached warrants. This capital boost is earmarked for advancing the company’s exploration programs in Canada’s mineral-rich Obonga greenstone belt and for general working capital. The additional funds are set to accelerate the company’s project development, following significant mineral discoveries.

