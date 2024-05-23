Panther Metals Raises Capital for Exploration

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has successfully completed a fundraising placement, securing £375,000 through the issuance of over 8 million new shares at a discounted price, with attached warrants. This capital boost is earmarked for advancing the company’s exploration programs in Canada’s mineral-rich Obonga greenstone belt and for general working capital. The additional funds are set to accelerate the company’s project development, following significant mineral discoveries.

For further insights into GB:PALM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.