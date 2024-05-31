News & Insights

Stocks

Panther Metals PLC Trims Stake in Australian Unit

May 31, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has sold 1,131,446 shares of Panther Metals Ltd for approximately £28,935, reducing its stake to 21.65% of the issued capital. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, continues to focus on mineral exploration in Canada with an investment eye on nickel and gold projects in Australia. Panther Metals PLC’s strategy is driven by targeted drilling programs aimed at discovering economically viable mineral deposits.

