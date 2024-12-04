Panther Metals Ltd Announces Option Expiration

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.
Panther Metals Ltd has announced the cessation of 3.5 million options, which expired without being exercised. This development may interest investors tracking option activity and its impact on the company’s stock dynamics. The expiration reflects a shift in the company’s securities landscape as of December 2024.
