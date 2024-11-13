Panther Metals Ltd. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd. is set to hold a general meeting on December 13, 2024, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions including the ratification of prior securities issues and the approval of new sub-underwriter options. These decisions could significantly impact the company’s stock dynamics and shareholder value.

