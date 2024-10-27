Panther Metals Initiates Trading Halt for Key Update

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd has initiated a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to new exploration results. The halt is expected to last until October 30, 2024, or until the announcement is made, aiming to keep investors informed. This move suggests potential developments in Panther Metals’ exploration activities that could impact its stock value.

