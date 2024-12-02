Panther Metals Highlights Canadian Exploration at London Conference

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.
Panther Metals PLC is set to showcase its ambitious mineral exploration initiatives in Canada at the prestigious Mines and Money conference in London. The company, with a strong focus on discovering commercially viable mineral deposits, is actively engaged in projects such as the Dotted Lake and Obonga projects in Ontario, revealing promising prospects for significant mineral finds. Panther Metals, while attending the conference, aims to engage with industry leaders to further its exploration goals.
