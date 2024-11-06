Panther Metals Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has announced that remaining holders of its convertible loan notes have exercised their conversion rights, resulting in the issuance of 59,500 new ordinary shares. These shares will be admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market on November 11, 2024, increasing the company’s total voting rights to 4,226,720. This move signifies Panther Metals’ commitment to enhancing its capital structure.

