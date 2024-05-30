News & Insights

Panther Metals Expands Graphite Exploration

May 30, 2024

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has initiated a graphite exploration program at their Obonga Project in Canada, appointing Bayside Geoscience to investigate the Awkward and Awkward East prospect areas. Following a positive historical data review indicating substantial surface graphite occurrences, the company is optimistic about confirming the lateral strike extent and overall potential of their graphite discovery. This exploration is seen as a critical step in advancing Panther Metals’ position in the graphite market, which is integral to the global push for net-zero emissions.

