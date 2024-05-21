News & Insights

Panther Metals Director Bolsters Shareholding

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd has reported a change in the holdings of director Daniel Tuffin, who acquired 265,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares through an on-market purchase, valued at $12,455. Following the transaction, Tuffin now directly and indirectly holds a significantly increased stake in the company, with his total direct holdings remaining at 232,773 shares, along with various listed options and performance rights.

