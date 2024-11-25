News & Insights

Panther Metals Converts Loan Notes to Boost Share Capital

November 25, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has announced the conversion of its remaining convertible loan notes into 52,360 new ordinary shares, which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. This move increases the company’s total issued share capital to 4,279,080 ordinary shares, enhancing trading opportunities for investors. The shares are expected to begin trading on November 28, 2024.

