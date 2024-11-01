News & Insights

Panther Metals Announces Changes in Shareholder Structure

November 01, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd. has reported changes in the substantial holdings of its shares, with significant market activity involving Carl Charalambous and entities associated with him. The company has seen a shift in voting power, reflecting strategic moves by key stakeholders. This development is noteworthy for investors tracking changes in shareholder structures and market influence within Panther Metals.

