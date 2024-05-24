Panther Metals Advances VMS Exploration in Ontario

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has launched an airborne magnetic geophysics survey at its Obonga Project in Ontario, with the aim to refine drilling strategies for its three VMS prospects. The survey, using drone technology, will create 3D inversion models to target high grade base metal zones. This initiative is part of the company’s 2024 VMS exploration work programme and marks a significant step in Panther Metals’ efforts to establish a new base metal camp in Canada.

