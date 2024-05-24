News & Insights

Stocks

Panther Metals Advances VMS Exploration in Ontario

May 24, 2024 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC has launched an airborne magnetic geophysics survey at its Obonga Project in Ontario, with the aim to refine drilling strategies for its three VMS prospects. The survey, using drone technology, will create 3D inversion models to target high grade base metal zones. This initiative is part of the company’s 2024 VMS exploration work programme and marks a significant step in Panther Metals’ efforts to establish a new base metal camp in Canada.

For further insights into GB:PALM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.