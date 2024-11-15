Panther Metals Addresses Late Filing of Option Notices

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd announced the late submission of Appendix 3Y forms due to an administrative oversight regarding the expiration of unexercised stock options. Despite the delay, the company assured that this is an isolated incident and that its compliance practices are sufficient. The affected options had an exercise price that made them unappealing for execution.

