Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) Price Target Decreased by 16.61% to 0.96

The average one-year price target for Pantheon Resources (OTC:PTHRF) has been revised to 0.96 / share. This is an decrease of 16.61% from the prior estimate of 1.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.00 to a high of 1.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 562.79% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTHRF is 0.01%, a decrease of 38.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 9,822K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,694K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTHRF by 62.56% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTHRF by 61.85% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,009K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 695K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 380K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTHRF by 63.93% over the last quarter.

See all Pantheon Resources regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.