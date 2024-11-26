Pantheon Resources to Present at Sidoti Investor Conference

Pantheon Resources (GB:PANR) has released an update.

Pantheon Resources is set to present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Investor Conference on December 4, 2024, showcasing its development of the Ahpun and Kodiak oil fields in Alaska. The company aims to leverage its strategic location near transportation infrastructure to reduce costs and development timeframes, while planning to enhance market value and financial self-sufficiency by 2028.

