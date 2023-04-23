Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) Price Target Decreased by 68.29% to 33.15

The average one-year price target for Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) has been revised to 33.15 / share. This is an decrease of 68.29% from the prior estimate of 104.55 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.00 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.14% from the latest reported closing price of 20.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon Resources. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANR is 0.02%, a decrease of 55.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 9,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,657K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 54.96% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,227K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 53.50% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,009K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 50.97% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 695K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing a decrease of 24.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 67.12% over the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 366K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 55.79% over the last quarter.

See all Pantheon Resources regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.