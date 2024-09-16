News & Insights

Markets

Pantheon Resources Appoints Philip Patman As CFO

September 16, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L), an oil and gas company, said on Monday that it has appointed Philip Patman, Jr. as its Chief Financial Officer.

Patman has been leading the company's preparations for a potential U.S. listing, having taken over the role when Tony Larkin left the company. He has previously served as CFO of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY), Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH), and MacroFab, Inc.

With CFO role moving to Houston, Pantheon noted, Justin Hondris has informed the company of his plan to step down from his role as Director, Finance and Corporate Development later this month.

He will transition to a role that will be UK-based, as Senior Vice President for Finance and International Investment.

The changes in the management serve as part of the consolidation of core management in the company's Houston headquarters and preparation for a potential U.S. listing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.