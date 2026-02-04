Pantheon Resources (AIM:PANR) Price Target Decreased by 12.31% to 28.71

The average one-year price target for Pantheon Resources (AIM:PANR) has been revised to 28.71 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 12.31% from the prior estimate of 32.74 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.56 GBX to a high of 31.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 310.19% from the latest reported closing price of 7.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANR is 0.04%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 2,558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,737K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 94.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 707.37% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 491K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 6.59% over the last quarter.

BIP Wealth holds 142K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 121K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 38.06% over the last quarter.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.