Pantheon International PLC Fund (LSE:PIN) Price Target Increased by 97.83% to 232.05

The average one-year price target for Pantheon International PLC Fund (LSE:PIN) has been revised to 232.05 / share. This is an increase of 97.83% from the prior estimate of 117.30 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 357.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.06% from the latest reported closing price of 258.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon International PLC Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIN is 1.48%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.98% to 1,117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Private Equity holds 480K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 421K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 30.96% over the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 15.52% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 39K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 7.99% over the last quarter.

