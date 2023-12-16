Pantheon International PLC Fund (LSE:PIN) Price Target Increased by 49.45% to 346.80

The average one-year price target for Pantheon International PLC Fund (LSE:PIN) has been revised to 346.80 / share. This is an increase of 49.45% from the prior estimate of 232.05 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 343.40 to a high of 357.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.02% from the latest reported closing price of 301.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon International PLC Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIN is 1.44%, a decrease of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.50% to 948K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Private Equity holds 413K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 356K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing a decrease of 18.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 13.09% over the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 0.52% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 2.57% over the last quarter.

