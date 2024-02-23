Pantheon International (LSE:PIN) Price Target Increased by 16.47% to 403.92

The average one-year price target for Pantheon International (LSE:PIN) has been revised to 403.92 / share. This is an increase of 16.47% from the prior estimate of 346.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 399.96 to a high of 415.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.42% from the latest reported closing price of 317.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIN is 1.48%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Private Equity holds 413K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 325K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 8.01% over the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 0.52% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 2.57% over the last quarter.

