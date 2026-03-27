Pantheon International (LSE:PIN) Price Target Increased by 52.26% to 413.10

The average one-year price target for Pantheon International (LSE:PIN) has been revised to 413.10 GBX / share. This is an increase of 52.26% from the prior estimate of 271.32 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 409.05 GBX to a high of 425.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.43% from the latest reported closing price of 361.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon International. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 85.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIN is 1.25%, an increase of 17.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.74% to 934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 934K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 9.00% over the last quarter.

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