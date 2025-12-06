Pantheon International (LSE:PIN) Price Target Decreased by 34.32% to 271.32

The average one-year price target for Pantheon International (LSE:PIN) has been revised to 271.32 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 34.32% from the prior estimate of 413.10 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 128.27 GBX to a high of 425.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.45% from the latest reported closing price of 374.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIN is 1.06%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 6,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 2,478K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Partners Group Private Equity holds 1,774K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 4.19% over the last quarter.

HCHYX - The Fixed Income Opportunity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1,161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 11.85% over the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 934K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 9.00% over the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 113K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing a decrease of 64.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIN by 24.76% over the last quarter.

