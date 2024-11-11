Pantheon Infrastructure’s Strong Performance Sparks Investor Interest

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (GB:PINT) has released an update.

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC has reported impressive performance metrics, with a notable 8.5% NAV return in the first half of 2024, surpassing their annual target. The US power generation business, Calpine, played a significant role in these results, and the company’s narrowing discount indicates growing investor interest. Despite its achievements, Pantheon is eager to eliminate the discount further to capitalize on more opportunities.

