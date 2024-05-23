News & Insights

Pantheon Infrastructure Shareholding Shifts

May 23, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (GB:PINT) has released an update.

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd adjusting its position. On May 21, 2024, the threshold was crossed, resulting in a decrease in Rathbones’ total voting rights from 20.949% to 19.987%, now holding 93,808,793 voting rights in the company.

