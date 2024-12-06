Pantheon Infrastructure Sees Major Holdings Shift

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (GB:PINT) has released an update.

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC has seen a shift in its major holdings as Rathbones Investment Management Ltd adjusted its voting rights from 18.99% to 17.99%. This change, effective on December 4, 2024, reflects a strategic move in the investment landscape involving key players like Investec Wealth & Investment and Rathbones Group PLC.

