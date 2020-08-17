Cryptocurrencies

Pantera Tells SEC Its Crypto Fund Has Raised Nearly $165M

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Paul Veradittakit Partner at Pantera Capital (CoinDesk)

Institutions and the well-heeled have poured millions into a fund from Pantera Capital, which has more than doubled in size since it first launched in 2018.

  • The Pantera Venture Fund III has received $164.7 million in private placements from just under 200 investors, according to a Form D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Friday.
  • Thatâs nearly $60 million more than at the date of its last filing in 2019 and well over $93 million â double â what the fund had two years from when it first filed with the U.S. markets watchdog.
  • Pantera declined to disclose the fundâs revenue.
  • A Form D exempts offerings directed at accredited investors from registering with the SEC
  • Asset manager New York Digital Investments Group (NYDIG) has used this exemption for the three crypto funds it has launched just this year.
  • But Panteraâs filing, this yearâs as well as in previous years, has claimed a 3(c)7 exemption, meaning its offering is aimed at the higher-tiered qualified purchasers â those with at least $5 million in investments.
  • Pantera had originally hoped to raise $175 million for Venture Fund III and said in March last year it had crossed the $160 million milestone.
  • Per a blog post, Pantera disclosed it had primarily invested in infrastructure, finance, and exchanges in the digital asset space.
  • One of its first investments was the institutional derivatives exchange Bakkt.

