Pantera Silver Acquires Bolivian Silver Assets

December 03, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Pantera Silver (TSE:PNTR) has released an update.

Pantera Silver Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rakanco Project, a silver exploration asset in Bolivia. The Rakanco Project, located in a historically rich silver region, is expected to significantly enhance Pantera’s portfolio and aligns with its corporate strategy of expanding its silver-focused assets. The deal involves cash payments, share issuance, and exploration expenditures over four years.

