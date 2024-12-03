Pantera Silver Acquires Bolivian Silver Assets

Pantera Silver (TSE:PNTR) has released an update.

Pantera Silver Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rakanco Project, a silver exploration asset in Bolivia. The Rakanco Project, located in a historically rich silver region, is expected to significantly enhance Pantera’s portfolio and aligns with its corporate strategy of expanding its silver-focused assets. The deal involves cash payments, share issuance, and exploration expenditures over four years.

