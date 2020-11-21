Pantera Raises Additional $5M for Its Bitcoin Fund, Bringing Total to $134M

Cryptocurrency firm Pantera Capital has raised another $5 million for its bitcoin fund, bringing the total to $134 million, according to a form D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Formed in 2013, the Pantera Bitcoin Fund Ltd. was the first U.S.-based bitcoin fund. In an investor letter at the end of 2017, Pantera boasted a 25,004% return on the fund, mainly due to the bitcoin bull run of that year.



Recently, CoinDesk discovered that Pantera’s venture funds hadn’t fared well in comparison to the S&P 500.

The venture funds Pantera Capital raised in August 2013 and August 2014 have returned 46.5% and 15.9% from their inception to September 2019, respectively.



Of course, that performance may have improved as of late due to bitcoin’s recent bull run. As of press time, the price of bitcoin has risen around 159% year to date.



CORRECTION (Nov. 21, 2020, 01:41 UTC): Pantera reported raising an additional $5 million in its most recent filing, not $134 million as this article originally stated..

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.