Pantera Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Pantera Minerals Ltd. has announced the quotation of 75,703,967 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code PFE, as of November 1, 2024. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, signaling the company’s ongoing efforts to engage investors and enhance its market presence.

