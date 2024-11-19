Pantera Minerals Issues New Unquoted Options

Pantera Minerals Ltd. (AU:PFE) has released an update.

Pantera Minerals Ltd. has announced the issuance of 9,526,504 unquoted options set to expire in November 2027, with an exercise price of $0.05. This move is part of previously announced transactions and reflects the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives. Investors keen on Pantera’s market activities may find these developments noteworthy as they assess potential impacts on the company’s future performance.

