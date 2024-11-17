News & Insights

Pantera Minerals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 17, 2024 — 11:32 pm EST

Pantera Minerals Ltd. (AU:PFE) has released an update.

Pantera Minerals Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, including the elections and re-elections of directors and the approval of mandates and securities. The decisions reflect strong shareholder support, with significant majorities backing each resolution. This outcome could bolster investor confidence as the company moves forward with its strategic plans.

