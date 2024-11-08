Pantera Minerals Director Increases Stake

Pantera Minerals Ltd. (AU:PFE) has released an update.

Pantera Minerals Ltd.’s director, Barnaby Egerton-Warburton, has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring additional shares and options through various entities. This strategic move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, capturing the interest of investors keen on stock market dynamics. Such transactions often reflect insider sentiment, offering potential insights into Pantera’s growth trajectory.

