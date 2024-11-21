News & Insights

Pantera Lithium Updates Corporate Constitution and Shareholder Rights

November 21, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Pantera Minerals Ltd. (AU:PFE) has released an update.

Pantera Lithium Limited is updating its corporate constitution to address share capital, the rights attached to shares, and electronic transfers. The revisions aim to streamline processes and ensure compliance with current regulations, which could impact shareholder dynamics and corporate governance. Investors should be aware of these changes as they may influence the company’s operational strategies and shareholder engagement.

