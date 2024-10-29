News & Insights

Panoro Minerals Expands Exploration Permit in Peru

October 29, 2024 — 08:02 pm EDT

Panoro Minerals (TSE:PML) has released an update.

Panoro Minerals has expanded its exploration permit for the Cotabambas Project in Peru, increasing drilling platforms and area under permit significantly. This expansion will enable the company to advance the project by conducting more extensive drilling and exploring new targets for resource development.

