Panoro Energy Reports Mixed Results in Equatorial Guinea

Panoro Energy ASA announced the completion of its 2024 drilling campaign in Equatorial Guinea, with mixed results. While the Akeng Deep well in Block S did not yield a commercial discovery, it confirmed the presence of an active petroleum system. Meanwhile, the company is optimistic about the performance of new infill wells in Block G, with the Ceiba well surpassing expectations and the Okume Complex well ramping up production.

