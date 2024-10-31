News & Insights

Panoro Energy Expands Exploration in Gabon

October 31, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA has finalized agreements with the Gabonese government for Production Sharing Contracts on exploration blocks Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin offshore Gabon. This strategic expansion allows Panoro, which already holds significant interests in the region, to leverage its expertise in hydrocarbon geology and enhance exploration potential in these new areas. The company partners with BW Energy and VAALCO Energy to explore these blocks, further solidifying its presence in Gabon’s oil sector.

