Panoro Energy Completes Initial Share Buyback

Panoro Energy ASA has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 200,000 of its common shares at an average price of NOK 35.8829 each, now holding 0.17% of its share capital. The transactions were made in the open market on the Oslo Stock Exchange, following an agreement with Arctic Securities AS.

