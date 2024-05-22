Panoro Energy Chairman Strengthens Share Control

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Julien Balkany, Chairman of Panoro Energy ASA, now controls shares and votes totaling 12.271% ahead of the company’s annual general meeting. This significant stake comes after crossing the 10% disclosure threshold, consolidating Balkany’s influence over the company’s decisions. Panoro Energy is a London-based exploration and production company with assets across Africa.

