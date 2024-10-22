Panoro Energy Boosts Production at Dussafu Marin

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA reports successful expansion of its drilling campaign at the Dussafu Marin Permit offshore Gabon, with eight new production wells boosting their gross oil production to a record quarterly rate of approximately 27,465 bopd. The company aims to reach a targeted production level of 40,000 bopd by year-end, as it transitions new wells to conventional ESP systems and plans further exploration at the Bourdon prospect.

