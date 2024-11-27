News & Insights

Panoro Energy ASA Secures USD 150 Million Bond

November 27, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA has successfully issued a 5-year senior secured bond worth USD 150 million at a 10.25% coupon rate, significantly oversubscribed by international and Nordic investors. The proceeds will be used for refinancing existing debt and general corporate purposes, strengthening Panoro’s capital structure to support its growth strategy. CEO John Hamilton emphasized the bond’s role in diversifying Panoro’s long-term capital base while aiming for sustainable shareholder returns.

